Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 28-Aug. 3:

July 28: Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 79. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 78. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 78. Actor Sally Struthers is 77. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 75. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 70. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 67. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 63. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 61. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 60. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 59. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 52. Singer Afroman is 50. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 49. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 48. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 40. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 39. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 39. Rapper Soulja Boy is 34.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 91. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 82. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 78. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 74. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 71. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 71. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 71. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 71. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 61. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 59. Country singer Martina McBride is 58. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 57. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 55. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 52. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 52. Actor Stephen Dorff is 51. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 51. Country singer James Otto is 51. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 50. Musician Danger Mouse is 47. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 44. Actor Allison Mack (“Smallville”) is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 41. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and the Restless”) is 31.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 88. Singer Paul Anka is 83. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 77. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 77. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 76. Actor Ken Olin is 70. Actor Delta Burke is 68. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 66. Country singer Neal McCoy is 66. Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused”) is 64. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 63. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 61. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 61. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 60. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 56. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 55. Director Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer,” “Memento”) is 54. Actor Tom Green is 53. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 53. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 53. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Hilary Swank is 50. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 44. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 44. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck”) is 42. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 42. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 40. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo,” “The Kissing Booth” films) is 25.

July 31: Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 93. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 85. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific,” “The Joy Luck Club”) is 85. Singer Lobo is 81. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 80. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 79. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 74. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 73. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 72. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 72. Actor James Read (TV’s “Charmed,” film’s “Legally Blonde”) is 71. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 67. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 67. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 66. Actor Wesley Snipes is 62. Country singer Chad Brock is 61. Musician Fatboy Slim is 61. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 60. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 59. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 58. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 58. Actor Loren Dean (“Billy Bathgate,” “Space Cowboys”) is 55. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 53. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”) is 49. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved By The Bell”) is 47. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 45. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 30. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 26.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 93. Blues musician Robert Cray is 71. Singer Michael Penn is 66. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 65. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 64. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 64. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 60. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 59. Country singer George Ducas is 58. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 54. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 51. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 45. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 43. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get A Life”) is 43. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 38. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 35.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 87. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 81. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 79. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 74. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 71. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 69. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Apollonia is 65. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 62. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 60. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 54. Actor Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) is 48. Actor Edward Furlong is 47. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 43. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 39. Singer Charli XCX is 32. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 32.

Aug. 3: Actor Martin Sheen is 84. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 83. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 83. Movie director John Landis is 74. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 74. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 73. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Oz,” “Strong Medicine”) is 70. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 65. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 63. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”) is 63. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 61. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 61. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 61. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 58. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 54. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 53. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“CSI,” “Army Wives”) is 52. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like A Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 51. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 48. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 45. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 41. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 39. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 39. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 39. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 36.

