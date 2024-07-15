Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 21-27: July 21: Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 81. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat…

July 21: Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 81. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 76. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 76. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 71. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 67. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 64. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 64. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 55. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 54. Actor Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 54. Country singer Paul Brandt is 52. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 52. Actor Ali Landry is 51. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 50. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 47. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 46. Actor Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 46. Actor Josh Hartnett is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 46. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 46. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 46. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 43. Singer Romeo Santos is 43. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 40. Actor Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 39. Actor Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 38.

July 22: Actor Terence Stamp is 86. Singer George Clinton is 83. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 81. Actor Danny Glover is 78. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 78. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 77. Singer Don Henley is 77. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 75. Singer-actor Lonette McKee (“Brewster’s Millions,” “The Women of Brewster Place”) is 71. Musician Al Di Meola is 70. Actor Willem Dafoe is 69. Actor John Leguizamo is 64. Singer Keith Sweat is 63. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 61. Actor-comedian David Spade is 60. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 57. Actor Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 57. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 57. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 51. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 51. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 51. Actor Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 50. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 47. Actor A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 46. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 32.

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 86. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 81. Singer David Essex is 77. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 76. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 74. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 74. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 71. Actor Woody Harrelson is 63. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 63. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 62. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 61. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 59. Actor Juan Pope (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 57. Model Stephanie Seymour is 56. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 54. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 54. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 53. Musician Alison Krauss is 53. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 53. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 52. Country singer Shannon Brown is 51. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 51. Actor Stephanie March (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 50. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 47. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 47. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 44. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 42. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 40. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 35. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 34. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 31. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 28.

July 24: Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 88. Actor Dan Hedaya (TV’s “Cheers,” film’s “The Usual Suspects”) is 84. Actor Chris Sarandon is 82. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 77. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 75. Actor Lynda Carter is 73. Director Gus Van Sant is 72. Country singer Pam Tillis is 67. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (“Entourage”) is 62. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 59. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 56. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 56. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 56. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 55. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 55. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 53. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 51. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 49. Actor Rose Byrne is 45. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 45. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 43. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 43. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 42. Actor Anna Paquin is 42. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 38. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 37. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 36. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 34. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 33. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 26.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 82. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 81. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 73. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 69. Supermodel Iman is 69. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 67. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 66. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 65. Actor Bobbie Eakes (“All My Children,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 63. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 63. Actor Illeana Douglas is 63. Country singer Marty Brown is 59. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 57. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 57. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 56. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 55. Actor Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 53. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 51. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 50. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 37. Actor Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 29. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 24. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “One Tree Hill”) is 19.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 93. Singer Darlene Love is 83. Singer Brenton Wood is 83. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 81. Actor Helen Mirren is 79. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 75. Actor Susan George is 74. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 67. Actor Kevin Spacey is 65. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 63. Actor Sandra Bullock is 60. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn (“Seinfeld”) is 60. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 59. Actor Jeremy Piven is 59. Singer Wayne Wonder is 58. Actor Jason Statham is 57. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 54. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 53. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 51. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like a Man” films) is 51. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 47. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 46. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 45. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 38. Actor Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 36. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 35. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 34. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 31. Actor-singer Elizabeth Gillies (“Victorious”) is 31.

July 27: Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 82. Actor-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 77. Singer Maureen McGovern is 75. Actor Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ″Chicago Hope”) is 70. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 68. Comedian Carol Leifer is 68. Comedian Bill Engvall is 67. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 62. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 57. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 57. Actor Julian McMahon (“Fantastic Four” films, TV’s “Profiler”) is 56. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 52. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 51. Singer Pete Yorn is 50. Actor Seamus Dever (“Castle”) is 48. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 47. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 40. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 34. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 17.

