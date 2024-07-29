Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 4-10: Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 81. Actor Billy…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 4-10:

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 81. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 69. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 66. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 65. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 63. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 59. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 56. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 56. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 55. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 53. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 43. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 43. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 41. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 39. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 32. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 29.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 79. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 78. Singer Rick Derringer is 77. Actor-turned-journalist Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 74. Singer Samantha Sang is 73. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 69. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 68. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 65. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 63. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 61. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 58. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 58. Country singer Terri Clark is 56. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 53. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 49. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 46. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 20. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 16.

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 100. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 86. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 84. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 81. Actor Dorian Harewood is 74. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 73. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 72. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 68. Actor Faith Prince is 67. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 66. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 65. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 62. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 60. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 59. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 56. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 56. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 54. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 53. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 52. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 52. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In the Air,” ″The Departed”) is 51. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 48. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 48. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 43. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 43. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 40.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 82. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 80. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 80. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 74. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 72. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 69. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 64. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 63. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 61. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 61. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 59. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 58. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 53. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 52. Actor Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy,” “The Flash”) is 50. Actor Charlize Theron is 49. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 48. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 45. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 28.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 94. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 87. Actor Connie Stevens is 86. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 85. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 77. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 75. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 71. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 71. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 67. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 66. News anchor Deborah Norville is 66. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 63. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 63. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 62. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 51. Country singer Mark Wills is 51. Actor Kohl Sudduth (TV’s “Jesse Stone” movies) is 50. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 48. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 48. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 48. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 47. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 47. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 46. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 44. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 43. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 43. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 40. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 35. Singer Shawn Mendes is 26. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 23.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 82. Comedian David Steinberg is 82. Actor Sam Elliott is 80. Singer Barbara Mason is 77. Actor Melanie Griffith is 67. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married… With Children”) is 66. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 65. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 60. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 58. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 56. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 56. Actor Thomas Lennon (″Reno 911!”) is 54. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 54. Rapper Mack 10 is 53. Singer Juanes is 52. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 52. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 49. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 48. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 41. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 39.

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 78. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 77. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 75. Singer Patti Austin is 74. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 65. Actor Antonio Banderas is 64. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 63. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 61. Singer Neneh Cherry is 60. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 60. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 57. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 56. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law & Order”) is 52. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 51. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 50. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 45. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 45. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 44. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 44. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 40. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 37. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 34. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 13.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.