NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Sutherland, the towering Canadian actor whose career spanned ‘M.A.S.H.’ to ‘The Hunger Games,’ dies at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Sutherland, the towering Canadian actor whose career spanned ‘M.A.S.H.’ to ‘The Hunger Games,’ dies at 88.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.