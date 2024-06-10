Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 16-22: June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 90. Actor…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 16-22:

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 90. Actor Bill Cobbs is 90. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 86. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 82. Actor Joan Van Ark is 81. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 75. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 74. Singer Gino Vannelli is 72. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ″Norm”) is 69. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 62. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 60. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 57. Actor James Patrick Stuart (“General Hospital,” “The Closer”) is 56. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 55. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”) is 54. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Harold and Kumar” movies) is 52. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 51. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 49. Actor China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 47. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 46. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Actor Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 42. Actor Olivia Hack (“Hey Arnold!”) is 41. Singer-actor Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 37. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 37. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 37.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 92. Singer Barry Manilow is 81. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 73. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 70. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 67. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 66. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 66. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ″Wings”) is 64. Actor Greg Kinnear is 61. Actor Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 59. Actor Jason Patric is 58. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 55. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 53. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 42. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 42. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 41. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 41. Actor-rapper Jamal Mixon (Herculeez and Big Tyme) is 41. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 37. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 27.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 82. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 77. Actor Carol Kane is 72. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 72. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice,” “Dream On”) is 68. Singer Alison Moyet is 63. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 61. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 57. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 53. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 51. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 49. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law & Order”) is 48. Country singer Blake Shelton is 48. Guitarist Steve Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 46. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 44. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 36. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 35. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Willa Holland (“Arrow”) is 33.

June 19: Actor Gena Rowlands is 94. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 82. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 76. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 74. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 71. Actor Kathleen Turner is 70. Country singer Doug Stone is 68. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge of DeBarge is 65. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 62. Actor-filmmaker Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 61. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 60. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 57. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 55. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 54. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 52. Actor Robin Tunney is 52. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “A Different World”) is 50. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ″Without a Trace”) is 49. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 48. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 48. Actor Zoe Saldana is 46. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“The Walking Dead,” “SEAL Team”) is 44. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 44. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 42. Actor Paul Dano is 40. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 35. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 34. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 26

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Little House on the Prairie”) is 95. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 93. Director Stephen Frears (“Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Grifters”) is 83. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 82. Actor John McCook (“The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 80. Singer Anne Murray is 79. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 78. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 77. Singer Lionel Richie is 75. Actor John Goodman is 72. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 70. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 64. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 62. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 57. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 57. Actor Nicole Kidman is 57. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 57. Director Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “Spy Kids”) is 56. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk,” “The Fosters”) is 55. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 53. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 53. Singer Chino Moreno of Deftones is 51. Singer Amos Lee is 47. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 44. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 44. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ″Curly Sue”) is 43. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 41. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 41. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 38. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Trolls,” “Superbad”) is 35. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 27.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 91. Actor Monte Markham (“The Second Hundred Years,” “Baywatch”) is 89. Actor Mariette Hartley is 84. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 80. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 77. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 77. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 77. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 74. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 73. Actor Robyn Douglass (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 72. Actor Leigh McCloskey (“Dallas”) is 69. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” ″Bloom County”) is 67. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 66. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 65. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 62. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Melrose Place”) is 60. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 60. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 59. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 59. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 57. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 56. Country singer Allison Moorer is 52. Actor Juliette Lewis is 51. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 50. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None The Richer) is 49. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 48. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ″Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 45. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 43. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 42. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 39. Singer Lana Del Rey is 39. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 35. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 32. Singer Rebecca Black is 27.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 88. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 81. Journalist Brit Hume is 81. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 80. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 77. Singer Todd Rundgren is 76. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 75. Actor Meryl Streep is 75. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 75. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 72. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 71. Actor Chris Lemmon (“Airport ‘77”) is 70. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 68. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 67. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior”) is 66. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 65. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 64. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 63. Actor Amy Brenneman is 60. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 60. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 54. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Gallactica”) is 54. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24″) is 53. TV personality Carson Daly is 51. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 51. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 50. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 50. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 45. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 39. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 27.

