US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio) 2. Atomic…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction

1. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey – contributor, narrated by George Stephanopoulos, Peter Ganim and Elisabeth Rodgers (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Total Money Makeover Updated and Expanded by Dave Ramsey, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

6. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Bits and Pieces by Whoopi Goldberg, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

9. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

3. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

5. On Her Watch by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

6. Think Twice by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. Swamp Spies by Jana DeLeon, performed by Cassandra Campbell (Audible Studios)

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. Maybe This Time by Cara Bastone, performed by Zoë Chao, Noah Reid, Josh Hurley, Beata Pozniak, Jim Seybert, Emily Lawrence, Tina Wolstencroft, Petrea Burchard, Joel Simler, Aaron Shedlock, Christian Barillas, Eric Yves Garcia, Alex Picard, Lorrie Grant and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.