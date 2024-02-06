US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing) 2. Missing…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. Missing Persons by Adam Hamdy & James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Long Gone by Denise Grover Swank (DGS)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Face Her Fear by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

9. Random in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. MeatEater’s American History: The Long Hunters (1761-1775) (Unabridged) by Clay Newcomb & Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink & Leif Babin (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

