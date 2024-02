Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Wonka 2. The Beekeeper 3. Oppenheimer 4. American Fiction 5. Napoleon 6. Anatomy…

1. Wonka

2. The Beekeeper

3. Oppenheimer

4. American Fiction

5. Napoleon

6. Anatomy of a Fall

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

8. The Holdovers

9. Migration

10. I.S.S.

