BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Golden Globe Award for best drama movie, capping a dominating night for Christopher…

Listen now to WTOP News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Golden Globe Award for best drama movie, capping a dominating night for Christopher Nolan’s epic.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.