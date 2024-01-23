Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts 2. The True Detective: Night Country Podcast, HBO 3. Native Land Pod,…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts

2. The True Detective: Night Country Podcast, HBO

3. Native Land Pod, iHeartPodcasts

4. The Salty Podcast, Devin Cordle

5. Therapuss with Jake Shane, Jake Shane

6. American Carnage, Jeff Stein and Rowley Amato

7. Fairly Odd Sisters, Lo and Sarah Beeston

8. The Godmother, iHeart True Crime

9. Demoted, Demoted Productions

10. Numbers on The Board, ESPN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.