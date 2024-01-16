Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts 2. Native Land Pod, iHeartPodcasts 3. Through the Bible in a Year…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts

2. Native Land Pod, iHeartPodcasts

3. Through the Bible in a Year with Jackie Hill Perry, Crossway

4. The Salty Podcast, Devin Cordle

5. Therapuss with Jake Shane, Jake Shane

6. Frankie and Jess, Frankie and Jess

7. The Raven, Tenderfoot TV

8. The Book of Mormon: A Master Class, John Hilton III

9. Fairly Odd Sisters, Lo and Sarah Beeston

10. Media Pressure, Voices for Justice Media

