Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

January 2, 2024, 11:52 AM

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Tucker Carlson Podcast, Tucker Carlson

2. On Musk with Walter Isaacson, iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope

3. IT IS WHAT IT IS, Ma$e & Cam’ron, Blue Wire

4. Bravo’s Hot Mic – Previews, NBCUniversal

5. Who Killed Truth?, Pushkin

6. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero, Wave Sports + Entertainment

7. Red Thread, The Official Podcast

8. Erotic Audio Stories, Britney

9. The Sister Wives Professor, Dr. Adam

10. The OGs, Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller

