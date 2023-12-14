US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARD COVER FICTION 1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 3.…

HARD COVER FICTION

1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Fourth Wing” (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Serpent &the Wings of Night” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

10. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “Inheritance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

15. “The Secret” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “My Name is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

5. “Guinness World Records 2024” (Guinness World Records)

6. “How Not to Age” by Michael Greger (Flatiron)

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner’s Ready” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

8. “The Great Disappearance” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Single AF Cocktails” by Ariana Madix (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

11. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

12. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

13. “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory” by Tim Alberta (Harper)

14. “Prequel” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

15. “My Effin’ Life ” by Geddy Lee (Harper)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Dark Night of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “The Frontier Overland Company” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Gabriel’s Angel” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

4. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Forever Under the Mistletoe” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

8. “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow)

9. “Just After Sunset” by Stephen King (Pocket)

10. “The Troublemaker” by Maisey Yates (Canary Street)

11. “Shiver” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

12. “Lionhearted” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

13. “The Amish Christmas Promise” by Amy Lillard (Love Inspired)

14. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 13” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Murdle, Vol. 1” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

4. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

5. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Christmas Fix” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

11. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

13. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

14. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

15. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

_____

