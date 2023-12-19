US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC) 2. Iron Flame by Rebecca…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Something like Lust by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

6. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Unnatural Death by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Hachette Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. After That Night (The Will Trent Series) by Karin Slaughter (Blackstone Audio)

8. Paris by Paris Hilton (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.