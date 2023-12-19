CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Something like Lust by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

6. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Unnatural Death by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Hachette Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. After That Night (The Will Trent Series) by Karin Slaughter (Blackstone Audio)

8. Paris by Paris Hilton (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up