Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 11:56 AM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Mortal Sin, Dateline NBC

2. Amy and T.J. Podcast, iHeartPodcasts

3. Murder in Boston Podcast, HBO and the Boston Globe

4. Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, iHeartPodcasts

5. Soder, Dan Soder

6. Courtside with Courtney, Courtney Shields

7. Try This, The Washington Post

8. Senses Working Overtime with David Cross, Headgum

9. So Into That, Caro Chambers

10. Two Jersey Js with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, iHeartPodcasts

