Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Author Sarah Bernstein wins…

Author Sarah Bernstein wins Canadian fiction prize for her novel ‘Study of Obedience’

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Author Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize on Monday for her novel “Study for Obedience.”

The Montreal-born, Scotland-based author accepted the $100,000 award remotely from Scotland, where she had a baby just 10 days ago.

Her novel is about a young woman moving to the remote north where after her arrival, a series of inexplicable events occur.

The 100,000 Canadian dollar ($72,000 U.S.) Giller prize honors the best in Canadian fiction. Past winners have included Margaret Atwood, Mordecai Richler and Alice Munro.

Just as Bernstein’s name was called at the gala, a protester interrupted the live telecast with anti-Israel war slogans, forcing organizers to repeat the announcement.

The celebrations were also interrupted early in the broadcast when several anti-Israel protesters jumped onstage.

The Giller was created in 1994 by late businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up