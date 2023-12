Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Oppenheimer 2. Barbie 3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 4. The…

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Oppenheimer

2. Barbie

3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

4. The Equalizer 3

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Dumb Money

7. The Creator

8. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

9. Gran Turismo

10. The Expendables 4

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.