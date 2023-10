Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Blue Beetle 2. Barbie 3. Gran Turismo 4. No Hard Feelings 5. My…

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Blue Beetle

2. Barbie

3. Gran Turismo

4. No Hard Feelings

5. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

8. Talk To Me

9. Muzzle

10. Bottoms

