Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

7. “The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons” by Karin Smirnoff (Knopf)

8. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

9. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi” by Olivie Blake et al. (Random House Worlds)

14. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. “Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “Vax-Unvax” by Kennedy/Hooker (Skyhorse)

4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “Exquisite Exandria” by Liz Marsham et al. (Random House Worlds)

6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

8. “The New Automation Mindset” by Vijay Tella (Wiley)

9. “The Blue Zones Secret for Living Longer” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

10. “Gambler” by Billy Walters (Harmony)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Unseasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara (Optimism)

13. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

14. “Dark Aeon” by Joe Allen (War Room)

15. “The Cook’s Book” by Bri McKoy (Revell)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “A Month of Doomsdays” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Eyes of Eagles” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Liar!” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “Curse at Dawn” by Heather Graham (Mira)

8. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

10. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Duma Key” by Stephen King (Pocket)

12. “Cold Case Revenge” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

15. “Her Hidden Amish Child” by Leigh Bale (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

2. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Coworker” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “King of Pride” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

11. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

