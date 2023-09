NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s book…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s book because it violated the timing of the publisher’s embargo. The AP will republish the story after the embargo expires at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

