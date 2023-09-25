Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

oto (AP) — Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the…

NORTH CAROLINA

MEDICAID EXPANSION

RALEIGH, N.C — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans a news conference to announce the start date of a Medicaid expansion he sought for years, and which was approved in the state budget last week. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words by 3:30 p.m.

BOOK REVIEW-THE CARETAKER

In a review of “The Caretaker,” Ron Rash’s first novel in seven years, Kendal Weaver writes that Rash has created a compelling drama of young lovers in rural Appalachia in the early 1950s. Weaver says Rash has made that fog-shrouded mountain terrain his fictional home throughout his long and highly acclaimed career. With “The Caretaker,” Weaver says, Rash creates a gripping story of love and heartbreak that taps deep veins of human nature and national strife. Reviewed by Kendal Weaver. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SHOOTING-TEENS KILLED

A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the shooting in Columbia on Sunday afternoon. They found four people with gunshot wounds, who were then taken to a hospital. Three victims were 16 and 17 years old and died at the hospital. The fourth victim was released. Authorities did not say who was responsible for the shooting. The teenagers who were killed all attended Eau Claire High School. The district provided additional counseling and security at the high school Monday in response to the “unimaginable tragedy.” By James Pollard. SENT: 140 words. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in South Carolina.

LOCALIZATION

MEDICAID-DENTAL-LOCALIZE IT: Many states are expanding their Medicaid programs to provide dental care to their poorest residents. We list out the states that have expanded coverage since 2020 and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CENSUS-RACE-ETHNICITY-LOCALIZE IT: The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African and Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade. That’s according to the 2020 census’ most detailed figures on race and ethnicity released Thursday. We offer tips on how to use the data. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: About 500,000 people who lost Medicaid coverage in 30 states are getting their health insurance at least temporarily restored, as states work to fix a computer system glitch that had prevented them from automatically assessing an individual’s eligibility, federal officials said Thursday. We list out the states where this occurred and offer resources for covering the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CENSUS-SURVEY DATA-LOCALIZE IT

For lovers of facts about life in the United States, it has been like drinking from a firehose in recent days as the U.S. Census Bureau released new, 2022 survey data on income, poverty, health insurance coverage, commuting times, education levels, disabilities and military service, among many other topics. We walk you through the data options and suggest some reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

