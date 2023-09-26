Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):
1. Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University, Wondery
3. Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Unwell Network
4. Murder in Apartment 12, Dateline NBC
5. After Bedtime with Big Little Feelings, Audacity and Big Little Feelings
6. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery
7. The Estate, Tenderfoot TV
8. The Blind Movie Podcast: The Robertson Family Story, The Robertson Family
9. Read with Jenna, TODAY
10. Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, iHeartPodcasts and Warner Bros
