Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 11:45 AM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University, Wondery

2. Strike Force Five

3. Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Unwell Network

4. Murder in Apartment 12, Dateline NBC

5. After Bedtime with Big Little Feelings, Audacity and Big Little Feelings

6. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery

7. The Estate, Tenderfoot TV

8. The Blind Movie Podcast: The Robertson Family Story, The Robertson Family

9. Read with Jenna, TODAY

10. Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, iHeartPodcasts and Warner Bros

