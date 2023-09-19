Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Strike Force Five 2. Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University, Wondery 3. After Bedtime with Big…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Strike Force Five

2. Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University, Wondery

3. After Bedtime with Big Little Feelings, Audacity and Big Little Feelings

4. The Estate, Tenderfoot TV

5. The Murder Years, iHeartPodcasts

6. Infamous International: The Pink Panthers Story, Exactly Right

7. Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, iHeartPodcasts and Warner Bros

8. American Filth, iHeartPodcasts

9. Sunday Sports Club

10. Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show, FOX Sports

