Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

September 6, 2023, 11:44 AM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Strike Force Five

2. Handsome, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin

3. House of R, The Ringer

4. We’re Here to Help, Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds

5. Velshi Banned Book Club, MSNBC

6. The Big Flop, Wondery

7. Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show, FOX Sports

8. The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast

9. Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting, Todd Kapostasy and Tara Lipinski

10. Perino on Politics, Fox News

