Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 06.

Tuesday, Aug. 08 8:30 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Loudoun Chamber PolicyMaker Series breakfast event

Location: The Westin Washington Dulles Airport, 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 17 Performances begin for musical adaptation of ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ – ‘The Bridges of Madison County’, performances begin for a musical adaptation of the novel by Robert James Waller. Featuring a book by Marsha Norman, with direction by Ethan Heard, the musical centers on a brief, four-day love affair between a National Geographic photographer and an Italian-American housewife in 1965 Iowa. Cast includes Erin Davie, Mark Evans, Christopher Bloch, Rayanne Gonzales, Julia Wheeler Lennon, Nolan Montgomery and Marina Pires

Location: Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.signature-theatre.org, https://twitter.com/sigtheatre

Contacts: Jen Buzzell, Signature Theatre , buzzellj@sigtheatre.org

