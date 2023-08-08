-US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird and…

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Hábitos atómicos by James Clear, narrated by Arturock (Planeta Audio)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

3. In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

4. Defiance of the Fall, Book 10 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

7. After Death by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Brilliance Audio)

8. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

