US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):
1. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff
2. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts
3. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC
4. The Meatball Pod, Audioboom
5. Joy, a Podcast. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, iHeartPodcasts
6. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur
7. Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, Dear Media
8. Erotic Stories, Sexuality and Erotica
9. Real Survival Stories, Noiser
10. The Regz, GaS Digital Network
