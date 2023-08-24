Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper) 3. “Lion &…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

9. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Tides of Fire” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

12. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. “The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman (Atria)

15. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

3. “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden (Blackstone)

4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Wage” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants” (Wizards of the Coast)

7. “The Modern Pioneer Cookbook” by Mary Bryant Shrader (DK)

8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. “Be Better Than Your BS” by Risha Grant (Hay House)

10. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

13. “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story” by Fletcher/Howard (Mocha Media)

14. “Like a River” by Granger Smith (W)

15. “Quantum Supremacy” by Michio Kaku (Doubleday)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

2. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

5. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Bullet Stops Here” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St Martin’s Press)

13. “Fallen Angel” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

14. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. “Part of the Bargain” by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 20” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

11. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty (Vintage)

13. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

14. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

15. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

_____

