Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The Collector” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

9. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Light Bringer” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

12. “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

13. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

14. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

15. “The Bone Hacker” by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

2. “Like a River” by Granger Smith (W)

3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

8. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook” (America’s Test Kitchen)

9. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy” by Gaby Dalkin (ABrm)

10. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

11. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

12. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

13. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

14. “Unreasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara (Optism)

15. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

2. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts ( Silhouette)

5. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “The Bullet Stops Here” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Secrets in the Dark” by Heather Graham (Mira)

12. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “Shotgun Johnny” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “The Other Daughter” by Lisa Gardner (Bantam)

15. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St Martin’s Press)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Crossed” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

7. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

11. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

13. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

_____

