Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 12:18 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Handsome, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin

2. House of R, The Ringer

3. Bombing with Eric Andre, Big Money Players

4. Erotic Stories, Sexuality and Erotica

5. Velshi Banned Book Club, MSNBC

6. We’re Here to Help, Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds

7. The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast

8. Perino on Politics, Fox News

9. The Piketon Massacre, iHeart True Crime

10. Big Name Bitches, PodCo

