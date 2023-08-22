Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Dear Alana, Tenderfoot TV 2. Bombing with Eric Andre, Big Money Players 3. Handsome, Tig…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Dear Alana, Tenderfoot TV

2. Bombing with Eric Andre, Big Money Players

3. Handsome, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin

4. The Meatball Pod, Audioboom

5. Erotic Stories, Sexuality and Erotica

6. Dear Hollywood, Alyson Stoner

7. Joy, a Podcast. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, iHeartPodcasts

8. David Goggins Motivational Speech, Motivation Space

9. The Piketon Massacre, iHeart True Crime

10. The Rest Is Football, Goalhanger Podcasts

