US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

The Associated Press

July 11, 2023, 12:23 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Field Trip, Washington Post

2. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers

3. You Feeling This, iHeartPodcasts

4. Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting for Life, Gin Stephens and Sheri Bullock

5. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts

6. Think Twice: Michael Jackson, Wondery

7. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller

8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets

9. Inside with Jen Psaki, MSNBC

10. The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim Ballard

