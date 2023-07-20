Barack Obama drops summer playlist

Former President Barack Obama dropped his most recent playlist Thursday afternoon, including an eclectic mix of current hits and classics,…

Former President Barack Obama dropped his most recent playlist Thursday afternoon, including an eclectic mix of current hits and classics, smooth and sultry, rap and country, and a lot in between.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” he said on his social media accounts. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

The latest hits

Some of the more recent music he chose include Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s remix of “Le Bebe,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana,” Kelala’s “Contact,” and Luke Combs’ remake of “Fast Car.”

The classics

Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken,” Ike and Tina Turner’s “River Deep,” and the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” were a few of the more classic tracks on his list.

Some of our favorites

A few of the songs immediately noticed by the CBS News digital team include Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiros,” The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” 2Pac, Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman’s “California Love,” and Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love.”

Does he really consume all the media on his lists?

Without fail, the question is asked whether the former president of the United States really does consume all of the media he shares in his various playlists, movie recommendations and reading lists. Comedian Hasan Minhaj recently posed that question to Obama in an interview posted on his YouTube channel. The former president said he does listen to, watch and read it all, and the songs go into his rotation, but he does take recommendations before listening and thinking of adding them.

“People, they believe the books and the movies,” he said. “But the playlists, they somehow think, and this is mostly coming from young people like you … somehow y’all think you invented rock and roll, you invented hip-hop. And so, the fact that my lists are pretty incredible, people seem to think he had some 20-year-old intern … No, man, it’s on my iPad right now.”

He went on to say that he makes sure it’s something he actually likes before adding it to any list.

“I will confess, that, there are times on the playlists… I will get suggestions. Because it’s not like I have time to listen to music all the time,” he said. “Unless I’m actually listening to it, watching it, reading it, I won’t put it on there.”

