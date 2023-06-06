US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):
1. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios
2. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
3. The Smylie Show, SiriusXM
4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult, iHeartPodcasts
5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
6. Codependents, Ciara Miller & Mya Allen
7. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, ABC News
8. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler
9. Jen Rubin’s Green Room, Politicon
10. Keep it Positive, Sweetie, Crystal Renee Hayslett
