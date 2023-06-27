US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC 2. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC

2. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, SmartLess Media ‘ Wondery

3. The Set, Audacy Studios

4. First Date with Lauren Compton, YMH Studios

5. The 13th Step,NHPR

6. The Retrievals, Serial

7. SAD OLIGARCH, iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media

8. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller

9. Wilder, iHeartPodcasts

10. Hello Isaac, iHeartPodcasts

