US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Zero Daysby Ruth Ware – 9781982155315 – (GalleryScout Press)

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Little Girl Vanished by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 9781668026045 – (Atria Books)

9. Cross Downby Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316404693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Private Moscow by James Patterson – 9781538752654 – (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

3. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Unabridged) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

5. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

6. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica (Harlequin Audio)

7. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

8. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

9. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

10. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)

