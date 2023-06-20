US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593336878 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Cross Downby Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316404693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Private Moscow by James Patterson – 9781538752654 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger – 9781476749310 – (Atria Books)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

10. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 9781668026045 – (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments (Unabridged) by R.N. & Hadley Vlahos (Random House Audio)

5. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

7. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

9. Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

