Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/12/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Suga

6. Harry Styles

7. Ed Sheeran

8. Blink-182

9. Elton John

10. John Mayer

11. SZA

12. Post Malone

13. Grupo Firme

14. Rauw Alejandro

15. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

16. Roger Waters

17. Lizzo

18. Janet Jackson

19. Phish

20. Kenny Chesney

