Apple Podcasts – Top Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC 2. The Set, Audacy Studios 3. Just Jack & Will…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top New Shows (US):

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC

2. The Set, Audacy Studios

3. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, SmartLess Media ‘ Wondery

4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult, iHeartPodcasts

5. SAD OLIGARCH, iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media

6. The 13th Step,NHPR

7. Wilder, iHeartPodcasts

8. An Army of Normal Folks, iHeartPodcasts

9. Keep it Positive, Sweetie,Crystal Renee Hayslett

10. The Roseanne Barr Podcast, Roseanne Barr

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.