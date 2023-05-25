Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) 2. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr (Atria) 3. “Fourth Wing”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr (Atria)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The 23rd Midnight” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

6. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

8. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

9. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The True Love Experiment Christina Lauren Gallery

11. “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

13. “Fractal Noise” by Christopher Paolini (Tor)

14. “It Ends with Us” (collector’s ed.) by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “ Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

2. “Healthygirl Kitchen” by Danielle Brown (DK)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Disruptive Thinking” by T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)

5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen (Holt)

7. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

11. “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simo Element)

12. “King Jonathan” by Eig (FSG)

13. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)

14. “While Time Remains” by Yeonmi Park (Threshold)

15. “Automate Your Busywork” by Aytekin Tank (Wiley)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/CiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

4. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Cell)

9. “Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

10. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts” by St Martin’s Press)

11. “Dakota Born” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Devil’s Gulch” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Armored” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

14. “Two Alone” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

15. “Highland Beast” by Heather McCollum (Amara)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

2. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

4. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

8. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

14. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

