US-Apple-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Now It’s Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach 2. Pod Save the…

Top New Shows (US): 1. Now It’s Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach 2. Pod Save the UK, Crooked Media

3. Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery, PodcastOne

4. The Joe Rogan AI Experience, Joe Rogan AI

5. Bad Seeds, iHeartPodcasts

6. REVIVAL ‘ David Butler, David Butler

7. Childproof, Betches

8. En Boca Cerrada, Uforia Podcasts

9. One Night with Steiny, Shots Podcast Network

10. The Official Love & Death Podcast, HBO Max

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.