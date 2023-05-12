Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/15/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Coldplay
2. Ed Sheeran
3. Harry Styles
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Eagles
6. Chris Brown
7. Rauw Alejandro
8. Blake Shelton
9. Kenny Chesney
10. Ana Gabriel
11. Grupo Firme
12. Usher
13. Marc Anthony
14. Marco Antonio Solís
15. Kevin Hart
16. Romeo Santos
17. Lizzo
18. André Rieu
19. Alejandro Sanz
20. Eros Ramazzotti
