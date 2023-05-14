Live Radio
Johnny Joey Jones, Marine Corps bomb tech and Fox Nation host, to publish ‘Unbroken Bonds’ book

The Associated Press

May 14, 2023, 11:30 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Combat veteran and Fox Nation host Johnny Joey Jones has a book coming out in June about serving with the Marines Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and the friendships he formed.

Fox News Books, Fox News Media’s publishing imprint, announced Sunday that Jones’ “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” will come out June 27.

Jones, 36, was a bomb technician who served eight years with the Marines before a devastating explosion in Afghanistan in 2010 — he stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) — cost him both of his legs.

“For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story,'” Jones said in a statement released Sunday by Fox Books. “However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own.”

“Unbroken Bonds” is part of Fox Books’ “Modern Warriors” series, which also includes Pete Hegseth’s ““Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes.”

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

