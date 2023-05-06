KING CHARLES III CORONATION: WATCH | FAQ | King Charles III's cardboard cutout 'attends' Va. celebration | PHOTOS | Premier League teams mark coronation
Jazz Fest’s Saturday opening delayed by weather

The Associated Press

May 6, 2023, 11:43 AM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph), prompted organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to delay Saturday’s opening at the Fair Grounds by at least two hours.

In an announcement on Twitter, the festival told festgoers to “stay tuned” for more information and “See you this afternoon!”

The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run. Saturday’s scheduled performers include rock band Dead and Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy.

The festival’s final day is Sunday.

