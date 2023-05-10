Live Radio
Groff, Lethem excerpts featured in free e-book compilation

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 10:29 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction from such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Lethem, Lauren Groff, and Sigrid Nunez and a biography of the late Rep. John Lewis are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation published Wednesday.

“Buzz Books 2023: Fall/Winter,” released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch, includes dozens of fiction and nonfiction books scheduled for later this year. Novels include Groff’s “The Vaster Wilds,” Lethem’s “Brooklyn Crime Novel,” Nunez’s “The Vulnerables” and Naomi Alderman’s “The Future.”

The e-book release also features excerpts from Raymond Arsenault’s “John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community,” the young adult books “The Spirit Glass,” by Roshani Chokshi, and “The Spells We Cast,” by Jason June, and a novel by Cedric the Entertainer, “Flipping Boxcars.”

