Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 11:09 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/10/2023

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran 2. Red Hot Chili Peppers 3. Elton John 4. Harry Styles 5. Backstreet Boys 6. Daddy Yankee 7. Blake Shelton 8. Carin León 9. The Killers 10. Marc Anthony 11. Marco Antonio Solís 12. Kevin Hart 13. Lizzo 14. André Rieu 15. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 16. Wisin & Yandel 17. The 1975 18. Cody Johnson 19. Katy Perry 20. Barry Manilow

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

