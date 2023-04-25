The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction 1. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Wager by David Grann, narrated by Dion Graham and the author (Random House Audio)

5. You Can’t Joke About That by Kat Timpf, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Debutante by Jon Ronson, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. He Who Fights with Monsters 9 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Vacation Wars by Meghan Quinn, narrated by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Brilliance Audio)

4. Simply Lies by David Baldacci, narrated by Lisa Flanagan and Corey Carthew (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman (Brilliance Audio)

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

7. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy, narrated by Richard Poe (Recorded Books)

8. Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Brilliance Audio)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)

10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.