EASTER & PASSOVER: Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Trusty; former state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up