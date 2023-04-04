TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | History-making charges | Cameras in the courtroom? | What to expect | Photos
Apple-Apps-Top-10

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 12:04 PM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

