Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 11:10 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of4/3/2023.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Elton John 3. Harry Styles 4. Daddy Yankee 5. Andrea Bocelli 6. Blake Shelton 7. Carin León 8. Marc Anthony 9. The Killers 10. Kevin Hart 11. Lizzo 12. The Cure 13. André Rieu 14. Wisin & Yandel 15. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 16. Pentatonix 17. The 1975 18. Rosalía 19. Cody Johnson 20. Katy Perry

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

